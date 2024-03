ALGONA—The Algona High School Wall of Fame Committee is pleased to announce the 2024 class of the Wall of Fame.

This year, three individuals and one team will be recognized as the newest members of the Wall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Sept. 13 prior to the first home football game.

Our hope is to not only honor the past but to inspire our current student-athletes to strive to be part of the rich tradition and history of Algona High School.