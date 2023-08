By Michael Tidemann

So what is Iowa, and who are Iowans?

Those are the questions Timothy Fay answers in his charming essay collection, The Wapsipinicon Almanac, recently released by the University of Iowa Press. The book contains a collection of contributions from writers, artists and advertisements over the more than 30-year span of Fay’s literary journal by the same title. Fay published the journal on a letterpress from 1988 through 2018.