At the 2025 Midwest Free Community Newspapers Awards Contest the Algona Reminder claimed 13 total awards.

Kathy Arndorfer won second place and Tatum Phelps won third for ad creation.

In addition to their individual wins, the Reminder took first place for:

Best holiday ad - other than christmas - color

Best digital ad design - banner or digital ad

Second place

