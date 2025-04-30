Thirteen AMS band members selected to River City Honor Band
Thirteen members of the Algona Middle School Band were selected to participate in the River City Honor Band, which was held at the Lincoln Intermediate School in Mason City on Saturday, April 26. These talented musicians had their performance resumes submitted by their teachers, and the top students were chosen for the bands. The students spent the day in rehearsal in preparation for the evening concert.
5th Grade Honor Band above from left:
Row 1: