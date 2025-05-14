Pain management services coming to KRHC

ALGONA—Kossuth Regional Health Center is excited to welcome Nurse Anesthetist Jacob Miller, CRNA, ARNP to the hospital. Miller will begin providing pain management services at Kossuth Regional Health Center early this summer.

In his practice, Miller specializes in the treatment of painful conditions affecting the spine, joints and musculoskeletal system, including chronic migraines. He is particularly noted for his critical approach to traditional pain management strategies.