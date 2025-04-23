Mike Tidemann’s latest work featured in Oakwood Literary Journal

Author Mike Tidemann, an Adjunct English Instructor at Iowa Lakes Community College will have a chapter from his latest novel, Coteau, published as a standalone short story in Oakwood, a nationally recognized literary and arts journal produced by South Dakota State University since 1975. Tidemann’s story, Homecoming, appears in the April 2025 edition.

Tidemann also writes a monthly book review for the Kossuth County advance newspaper.