Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 23 April 2025

Mike Tidemann’s latest work featured in Oakwood Literary Journal

Author Mike Tidemann, an Adjunct English Instructor at Iowa Lakes Community College will have a chapter from his latest novel, Coteau, published as a standalone short story in Oakwood, a nationally recognized literary and arts journal produced by South Dakota State University since 1975. Tidemann’s story, Homecoming, appears in the April 2025 edition.

Tidemann also writes a monthly book review for the Kossuth County advance newspaper.

Sign up for News Alerts

Subscribe to news updates

What do you think of President Trump's decision ordering full redaction of documents regarding the assassinations of JFK, RFK and MLK, Jr.?

Tags