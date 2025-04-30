Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 30 April 2025

Meet K9 Maverick at the West Bend Public Library

The West Bend Public Library is pleased to introduce Maverick and his Canine Handler, Carissa Mueller, of Kossuth County Emergency Management. Maverick is a member of Crisis Canines of the Midlands and is a Crisis Canine for Kossuth County Emergency Management. These canine teams are trained to provide comfort and support during times of crisis. From natural disasters to community emergencies, the crisis canine teams are here to bridge the gap between compassion and care.

