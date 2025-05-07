KCA Academic All-Stars 2025
The Kossuth County Advance (KCA) has announced selections for its annual Academic All-Stars. The students are picked by the KCA staff after nominations are received from the four local school districts the newspaper covers on a regular basis – Algona, Bishop Garrigan, North Union and West Bend-Mallard.
The selections are made based on criteria that involve a complete high school career that included academic performance and involvement in school and community activities.