Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 7 May 2025

KCA Academic All-Stars 2025

The Kossuth County Advance (KCA) has announced selections for its annual Academic All-Stars. The students are picked by the KCA staff after nominations are received from the four local school districts the newspaper covers on a regular basis – Algona, Bishop Garrigan, North Union and West Bend-Mallard.

The selections are made based on criteria that involve a complete high school career that included academic performance and involvement in school and community activities.

