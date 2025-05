Join Kossuth County Assistant Naturalist Julie Fosado for a relaxing stroll through the woods of Smith Wildlife Area on Sunday, May 4 at 2 p.m. Along the way you will learn wildflower names, folklore and get a view of the wide expanses of beautiful Bluebell flowers. All ages are welcome but this program is geared toward an older audience. The trail has a few hills and may be muddy. Meet in the parking area inside the gate.