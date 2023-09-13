First art exhibit at Carnegie a success
Despite not being finished, the Carnegie Centre for the Arts opened its doors and welcomed art enthusiasts anxious to have events in the historical building. The exhibit featured paintings from Russell Cowles, grandson of one of Algona’s founders and Mary Call, daughter of one Algona’s founders; and John Enkeboll, Omaha artist who painted Iowa locations brought by art collector Jason Noteboom. He also brought art from his ancestor Daniel Noteboom and Northfield Minnesota artist J.J.