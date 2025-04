The North Central Conference Art Show took place on April 9 at Iowa Central Community College and was hosted by St. Edmond High School. Thirteen Algona High School art students were selected to showcase their work at the Arts and Science Center. The featured students included Reese Taylor, Melani Beria-Rivera, Reagan Haynes, Ryan Haynes, Jessy Brown, Elizabeth Kinsman, Detra Broesder, Izaha Crawmer, Emma Cecil, Mara Davis, Jonas Kiel, Ellie Vaske, and Natalie Johnson.