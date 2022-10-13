Amuary Thomas of Bishop Garrigan ended up in 20th place in Class B with his clocking of 23:35.52 on Tuesday in Eagle Grove at the Dick Bell Invitational.
EAGLE GROVE—Both the Algona and Bishop Garrigan girls’ cross-country squads competed at the Dick Bell Invitational held at the Eagle Grove golf course on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The Bulldogs finished in fifth place in the Class A team standings with a team score of 114 points while the black-and-gold competed in Class B and with only a pair of runners did not have a team score.