Schmidt named Teacher of the Year for ACSD
ALGONA—The Algona High School Class of 1979 sponsors the Excellence in Teaching Award, which is administered by the Algona Community School Foundation. Members of the community nominate current teachers for the recognition, and then a committee reviews the nominations and selects the Teacher of the Year. This is the 24th year of the award. The award is designed to recognize the outstanding contributions of a teacher who goes above and beyond the job of teaching.