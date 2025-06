A new state law requires cities to allow the use of fireworks within city limits on July 3 and 4.

The Algona City Council adopted an update to its ordinance regarding the use of fireworks within city limits to align with a new state law guidelines that will go into effect on July 1.

In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new law which requires all cities in Iowa to allow the use of fireworks on the following dates:

July 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.