A few wetter days helped push Iowa’s crops ahead in the past week, according to Monday’s Iowa Crops and Weather Report from the USDA and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

In the north central region of the state, in which Kossuth County is found, 96 percent of the soybean crop has emerged, more than any other region in the state. Also, 99 percent of the corn crop has emerged, again, more than any other part of the state.