The Science Center of Iowa is bringing their mobile planetarium to the Twin Rivers Elementary gymnasium on July 12. The first of two programs will be at 1 p.m. featuring “Iowa Skies Tonight” which will locate constellations and planets. The planetarium holds approximately 30-40 people. Hot dogs, chips, star crunch cookies and moon pies will be served at the shelter house west of the school. The gymnasium and the planetarium are both handicapped accessible.