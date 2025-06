On Friday, July 11 come to State Street at 7 p.m. to hear the opening band for the street dance, The Mod Rockers. This band features classic rock and includes members Brandon Wind (lead vocals/guitar), Kurt Kissinger (drums/vocals), and Matt Stein (bass/vocals).

At 8:30 p.m. Keifer and Scott, featuring the talents of Keifer Brandt and Scott Larsen, will take the stage to play their own mix of Midwest favorites.