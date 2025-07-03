First Congregational helps C.A.R.E. Team

The third annual pork loin meal fundraiser for the Kossuth County Care Team sponsored by the First Congregational UCC raised a record $3,016. The dinner was held on Tuesday June 17. The money raised was the highest amount they’ve raised and every cent goes back to help families in the community. C.A.R.E. Team director Ally Klee Studer stated, “We are truly blessed and we thank each and every person who grabbed a meal, worked the event and helped promote it.