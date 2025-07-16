Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 16 July 2025

Federal government withholds $60,000 earmarked for Algona Community Schools

The U.S. Department of Education has not paid the Algona Community School District $60,000 in federal funding allocated to the district one year ago. It’s part of an estimated $6 billion in congressionally-approved Title funding being withheld from districts across the country.

“This is something that hurts kids,” said Algona Community Schools Superintendent Joe Carter. “It hurts kids in Algona. It hurts kids in Iowa, and it hurts kids across the nation.”

