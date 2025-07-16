City approves $4.675 million in GO bonds

Algona City Council members approved the issuance and sale of $4.675 million in general obligation bonds.

During the vote at the Council’s Monday, July 7 meeting, officials said up to $3.745 million is for the ongoing reconstruction and enhancements of Nebraska and Thorington streets, a city-owned parking lot at the intersection of those streets and as-of-yet undetermined street improvement projects. Up $930,000 is earmarked for a new Algona Street Department facility.