American Revolution Traveling Exhibit arrives in Algona in September
American Revolution Traveling Exhibit arrives in Algona in September. The American Battlefield Trust and National DAR collaborated to create the American Revolution Experience, showing lasting connections to the people and places in our war for independence. Interactive displays, animated maps and 12 panels that cover thematic topics will be open September 15-25. The Algona Public Library and Algona Chapter are partnering on this exhibit.