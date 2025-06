ALGONA—Graduates present and past will receive over $1.1 million in financial aid from the Algona Community School Foundation and its associated Thompson, Mahana and Hoenk funds. Over 200 students will receive checks this fall. Go to https://sites.google.com/a/algona.k12.ia.us/algona-school-foundation/sc… to read about the 40+ funds that reach a wide variety of criteria.