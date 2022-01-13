Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
Subscribe
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Birthday/Anniversary Milestones
Obituary Submission
Kossuth Regional welcomes first baby of 2022
News
13 January 2022
Supervisors review COVID policy; talk road, property
News
11 January 2022
Year in Review
News
11 January 2022
COVID-19 count here rises 21% in 6 weeks
News
11 January 2022
Public informational meetings for proposed Navigator pipeline includes rescheduled dates
News
11 January 2022
Community
News
11 January 2022
BGHS girls win 30th straight league contest
Sports
11 January 2022
North Union 8th, WBM 11th at Graettinger tourney
Sports
11 January 2022
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Reminder January 18 2022
Submitted by
Publisher
on 17 January 2022
PDF Upload
---
Online Subscribers:
Please
click here to log in
to read this story and access algona.com.
Not an Online Subscriber?
Click here to subscribe
.
Search
SHOULD THE STATE OF IOWA LEGALIZE MARIJUANA AND EQUALIZE THE RULES TO MIRROR THOSE OF ALCOHOL SALES?
Choices
• Yes
• No
• I don't know/care.