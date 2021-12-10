May 10, 1943 - December 10, 2021

Funeral Mass for Francisco “Frank” Cantu will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish ~ St. Cecelia Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Francisco Carlos “Frank” Cantu was born on May 10, 1943, in Kearns City, Texas; son of Francisco and Teodora (Guerrero) Cantu. He grew up in Crystal City, Texas attending Crystal City High School through the 11th grade.

On Aug. 4, 1963, he was united in marriage to Belia Menchaca in Elk Rapids, Mich. The couple lived in Crystal City, Texas until moving to Algona in 1971.

Frank held a variety of jobs, including, being a laborer in Texas, working in fields picking cotton, spinach and strawberries; Evers Brothers Construction in Algona; ABC Ready Mix Plant; Geise Construction in Eagle Grove; and Martin Marietta in Humboldt. Frank retired in 2012.

He enjoyed woodworking, helping Belia with crafting projects, watching western movies, professional wrestling and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Dallas Cowboys. Frank especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Frank died Dec. 10, 2021 at Iowa City VA Health Care System. He was 78.

He is survived by his children, Adela Cantu of New Orleans, La., Bertha (Rufino) Tornez of Estherville, Jaime (Lori) Cantu of Marshalltown, Maria (Zachary) Clary of Des Moines, Trista (Steven) Farmer of Humboldt; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two new grandchildren on the way; siblings, Fernando “Ruben” (Rose) Cantu of Algona, Fred Cantu of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., Maria (Jeff) Edwards of San Antonio, Texas, Melba Cantu of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Diana Cantu of Crystal City, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Belia on July 20, 2010; parents; brother, Fermin Cantu; sister-in-law, Bonnie Cantu.

Arrangements were handled by Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.