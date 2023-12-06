Wolverine girls win first game of season

WEST BEND—Overcoming a big first quarter deficit, the West Bend-Mallard Wolverine girls’ basketball team rallied for a 58-51 win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The visitors came out on fire, making six of their first eight shots, including 3 of 3 behind the three-point arc and led 20-8 at the end of the first period.

West Bend-Mallard closed out the first half strong on a 13-2 run to take a 29-25 lead to the locker room at halftime.