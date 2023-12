STORM LAKE—West Bend-Mallard improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Twin Lakes Conference girls’ basketball contests with a 52-8 pasting of the Storm Lake St. Mary’s Panthers on Friday, Dec. 8.

The purple-and-gold raced out to an 18-2 advantage at the end of the first stanza. The visitors increased that lead to 40-2 at halftime and held a 48-5 lead at the start of the fourth period.