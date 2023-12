STORM LAKE—West Bend-Mallard boys’ basketball team picked up their first victory of the season on Friday, Dec. 8 with 58-16 Twin Lakes Conference road win over the Storm Lake St. Mary’s Panthers.

The purple-and-gold connected on 25 of 66 overall field goals for 37.8 percent, made two of 11 three-pointers for 18.1 percent and sank six of 16 free throw attempts for 37.5 percent.