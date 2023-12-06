Warriors run past North Iowa 87-51

ARMSTRONG—North Union survived a slow start and ran past the North Iowa Bison 87-51 on Friday, Dec. 1 in a Top of Iowa Conference boys’ basketball contest.

North Iowa scored the first eight points of the game but the home team responded with a 9-0 run to take the lead and led 18-16 at the end of the first stanza.

With the game dead-locked at 21-21, the green-black-and-silver went on a 9-0 run to take control of the contest and held a 44-31 advantage at intermission.