ARMSTRONG—A fast start in the opening frame propelled the North Union Warrior girls’ basketball squad to a 58-48 Top of Iowa Conference victory over the West Hancock Eagles on Friday, Dec. 8.

The home team got off to a great start and led 28-14 at the conclusion of the game’s first eight minutes. The green-black-and-silver also led 34-17 at halftime and 49-32 at the end of the third quarter.