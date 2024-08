Agricultural Land Values Highlights

The United States farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $4,170 per acre for 2024, up $200 per acre (5.0 percent) from 2023. The United States cropland value averaged $5,570 per acre, an increase of $250 per acre (4.7 percent) from the previous year. The United States pasture value averaged $1,830 per acre, an increase of $90 per acre (5.2 percent) from 2023.