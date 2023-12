WEST BEND—A tough second quarter proved to be the difference as the Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Titans defeated the West Bend-Mallard Wolverine boys’ basketball team by the score of 40-34 on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The home team led 10-8 after the first eight minutes of play before being outscored 16-3 in the second frame as the Titans led 24-13 at intermission.