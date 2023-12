MANSON—West Bend-Mallard went on the road for a non-conference boys’ wrestling quadrangular and dropped all three matches on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The purple-and-gold fell to West Central Valley 54-27, lost to Manson Northwest Webster by the score of 60-24 and to Eagle Grove 66-18.

Both Mason Knapp at 113 pounds and Cortlyn Schupbach at 215 pounds went 3-0 on the night as Phillip Fehr was 2-1 at 106 pounds for the Wolverines.