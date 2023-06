LYTTON—West Bend-Mallard scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to squeeze out a 6-4 Twin Lakes Conference baseball game on Wednesday, May 24 over the South Central Calhoun Titans.

The contest was scoreless until the third inning when each team scored once. The home team took the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth but the Wolverines responded with a tally in the top of sixth stanza to tie the game.