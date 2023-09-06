Wolverines win exciting five-set league match

WEST BEND—It took all five sets to determine a winner on Thursday, Aug. 31 in a Twin Lakes Conference volleyball match between the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines and Manson Northwest Webster Cougars.

The home team lost the first game 19-25 before winning the second set 25-23 and took the third game by the score of 25-19.

The Cougars earned a 19-25 victory in the fourth set to force a final game to 15 won by the Wolverines by the slimmest margin of 15-13.