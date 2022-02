WEST BEND—West Bend-Mallard opened Class 1A district boys’ basketball play on Friday, Feb. 11 at home with a 63-53 victory over the Northwood-Kensett Vikings.

The purple-and-gold led almost the entire contest but couldn’t shake off the pesky Vikings. The Wolverines led 13-8, 25-14 and 42-29 at the three quarter breaks.