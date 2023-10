WEST BEND—Improving to .500 in Twin Lakes Conference matches, the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines’ volleyball squad cruised past Storm Lake St. Mary’s in three straight sets on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The purple-and-gold is now 5-5 in the league and is 19-20 in games played in those 10 Twin Lake Conference matches.

The home team won the opening set by the score of 25-10 before taking the next two games by identical scores of 25-8.