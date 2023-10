ROCKFORD—Playing their best football of the season, the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines are moving into the playoffs with a lot of momentum.

The purple-and-gold won their fifth straight game on Friday, Oct. 13 with a 78-8 romp over the Rockford Warriors. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents an amazing 310-67 in those final five contests.

The visitors dominated from the opening kickoff that Austin Schmidt returned 75 yards for a quick touchdown.