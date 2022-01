By Greg Grabianowski, Sports Editor

ROCKWELL CITY—Senior Aaron Massner placed second at 138 pounds to highlight the performances of the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines wrestling squad on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Twin Lakes Conference wrestling tournament.

The purple-and-gold scored a total of 67.5 points to finish in ninth place in the standings as the Emmetsburg E-Hawks were crowned conference champions with a team total of 200.