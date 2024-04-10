Wolverine boys open outdoor season at Cherokee
CHEROKEE—Opening the 2024 outdoor season on Thursday, April 4, the West Bend-Mallard Wolverine boys’ track team competed in the Lynn Jolly Co-Ed Relays.
The Wolverines finished in 11th place in the team standings with 17 points as Spencer won the team title with a team score of 148.
The top place winner for the purple-and-gold was the 4 x 800-meter relay crew of Leydan Grimm, Silas Bindel, Trent Morey and Ceasar Falcon with a fifth place time of 10:46.62.