By Greg Grabianowski, Sports Editor

A nice nucleus of eight returning letter winners is a good place to start building a solid foundation on for the 2021-22 edition of the North Union Warrior girls basketball squad as the team heads into another season on the court.

The green-black-and-silver went 15-7 overall last year and were 11-5 in the Top of Iowa Conference games, good enough for a third place tie in the league with the Forest City Indians in the standings.