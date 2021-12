By Greg Grabianowski, Sports Editor

A nice group of eight lettermen will return for the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines to build a solid foundation on for the team as they head into the 2021-22 campaign.

The purple-and-gold went 6-16 overall last year while the squad was 3-8 in Twin Lakes Conference play that left them in a ninth place tie with Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire.