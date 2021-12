By Greg Grabianowski, Sports Editor

A nice group of 11 lettermen are back for the 2021-22 edition of the Algona Bulldog wrestling squad to build a solid foundation on as the team heads into the this winter’s campaign.

This year’s team numbers 33 strong and is comprised of four seniors, six juniors, 10 sophomores and 11 freshmen will round out the red-and-black roster.