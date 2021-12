By Greg Grabianowski, Sports Editor

With the loss of six players, including a three-time all-stater, the 2021-22 edition of the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bear boys basketball team will need to find some players to fill some roles on this year’s squad.

The black-and-gold finished last season with a 15-9 overall record and had an 11-5 mark in the Top of Iowa Conference that left them in a third place tie in the league with Forest City.