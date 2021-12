By Greg Grabianowski, Sports Editor

A young Algona Bulldog girls basketball squad went through some growing pains in 2020-21 under a new head coach but are looking forward to using the experience gained last winter to turn into more victories this year.

The red-and-black went 5-15 overall last season and the team was 5-8 in North Central Conference contests, good enough for fifth place in the always competitive league.