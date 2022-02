By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

DES MOINES—Algona freshmen Isaac Wilson and Tate Slagle went 1-2 at the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Feb. 17-19 to gain valuable experience for the future. The Bulldogs finished in 51st place overall in the team standings with six points.

Wilson had a tough opening round match against second-ranked Carter West of Burlington Notre Dame and lost by the score of 7-0.