Wildcats nip Algona 5-3 in NCC softball

HUMBOLDT—Humboldt scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit and went onto a 5-3 North Central Conference softball victory on Monday, June 19 over the Algona Bulldogs.

The home team scored first in the contest in the bottom of the first inning on three singles to take an early 2-0 advantage.

Algona tied the game up in the top of the third. Casey VanOtterloo led off the stanza with a single and Tora Solbach was hit-by-a-pitch.