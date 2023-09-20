West Bend-Mallard Wolverines win G-T/R-A Invitational

GRAETTINGER—Winning all five of their matches, the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines won first place at the Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Invitational held on Saturday, Sept. 16.

North Union finished in second place with a 4-1 with their only loss of the day coming to West Bend-Mallard in the final match of the tournament.

The Wolverines defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in their closest match of the day by the scores of 21-18, 22-24 and 15-12.