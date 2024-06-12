West Bend-Mallard tops Cougars 8-6
WEST BEND—The West Bend-Mallard Wolverine junior varsity softball squad took a hard-fought 8-6 victory over the Manson Northwest Webster Cougars on Monday, June 10.
The purple-and-gold scored three times in both the second and fifth innings and added single tallies in the fourth and sixth frames to earn the victory.
Avery Weydert ripped a double and a triple to lead the offense as Leah Hoffman had a single and a two-bagger and Kasey Douglas added a pair of singles.