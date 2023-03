By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

STORM LAKE—Placing first in the 4 x 400-meter relay highlighted the performances of the West Bend-Mallard Wolverine girls’ track at the Buena Vista Elite Meet held on Friday, March 17.

The purple-and-gold crossed the finish line first in the 4 x 400-meter relay as the quartet of Abi Schmidt, Maddie Fehr, Shaylee Wise and Kierstin Montag won the event with their winning time of 4:32.00.