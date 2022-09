WEST BEND—West Bend-Mallard gave third-ranked Newell-Fonda a good battle in a 28-14 loss on Friday, Aug. 26 but five turnovers were too much to overcome as the purple-and-gold dropped their season opener.

The Wolverines lost three fumbles and threw a pair of interceptions as the Mustangs took advantage of the turnovers for two short fields for 14 easy points in the win.